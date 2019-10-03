Ex-NFL player Boo Williams giving back to Panhandle

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Florida native and former NFL player Boo Williams is dedicating his life to giving back after his professional football career. With the help of his cannabis company, he is living out that dream.

Williams was a tight end for the New Orleans Saints from 2001 to 2005.

He’s now a business owner and has his own line of cannabis products through BooBeary Products.

Through his company, he is giving back to the Panhandle. Williams is doing so by helping build a multi-unit retreat center out of hemp in Youngstown. This center would serve as temporary housing for those displaced by Hurricanes along the Gulf Coast and in Florida.

Williams said hemp housing has a lot of benefits that people don’t even realize.

“Hemp gets stronger as it gets older. It cuts the building cost in half, if it gets over 100 degrees outside, the house never gets over 74 degrees so its great for insulation and we’re helping the enviroment,” Williams said. “So we’re just trying to bring our cannabis world and show people the many different facets of this plant and how we can use it.”

The property where the retreat is going to be built is owned by Shelly Summers and so the housing would be called Logan’s Retreat in honor of Summers’ son who was killed in a car accident.

Williams said housing like this is so important after Hurricane Michael because many people still don’t have affordable housing.

“Now the rent has went up three, four five times. It’s hard for people to even get into homes. So we’re hoping to bring affordable housing to Panama City and keep it going down the Panhandle,” Williams said. “Because when these hurricanes come you need sustainable housing and the hemp homes are sustainable housing so it’s not like the big bad wolf ‘huff puff and blow your house down.'”

Williams said the building will get started in a few months and they hope to have them completed by next year.