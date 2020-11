SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The Emerald Coast Middle School football team was crowned the Panhandle Athletic Conference Champions on Tuesday night.

The Stingrays took on their in-county rivals, the Freeport Middle School team, for the title and beat them in a close one, 14-12.

With the win, the Stingrays had a perfect 8-0 record on the year.