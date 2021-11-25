Emerald Coast Classic bringing four Power 5 basketball teams to Niceville

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WMBB) – Since 2014, the Emerald Coast Classic has been bringing some of the top men’s basketball teams in the nation to Niceville over Thanksgiving and this year’s tournament is no different.

Headlining this year’s tournament is LSU, Penn State, Oregon State and Wake Forest.

The Tigers are a team to watch in this tournament as they are currently 5-0 on the year. LSU will take on Penn State on Friday night at Northwest Florida.

While many of these teams are new to Niceville, one coach is not.

Wake Forest head men’s basketball coach Steve Forbes is very familiar with Northwest Florida as he was the coach of the Raiders form 2011 to 2013.

“I think it means everything to me because that’s where my path started and to getting to here. Not that the previous 22 years didn’t matter but after leaving Tennessee and getting to the opportunity to go to Northwest Florida, it put me back on my feet,” Forbes said.