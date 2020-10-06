Emerald Coast Classic basketball tournament canceled due to COVID-19

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WMBB) – The Emerald Coast Classic, a college basketball tournament in Niceville featuring Division I teams, has been canceled this year due to COVID-19.

The event was scheduled for November 27 and 29 at Northwest Florida State College with the Florida Gators taking on Illinois and Iowa State playing Oregon in the opening night matchups.

Tournament director Maury Hanks said things have changed with COVID-19 and new scheduling policies implemented by the NCAA.

He also said teams are concerned with traveling long distances during the pandemic.

Last year, the Florida State Seminoles won the classic.

They plan on resuming it again in November of 2021.