Emerald Coast Classic at Sandestin bringing Korn Ferry Tour to Walton County

SANDESTIN, Fla. (WMBB)– Professional golf will make its return to the Panhandle in 2021. The Emerald Coast Classic at Sandestin, part of the Korn Ferry Tour, is set to be played from March 29th- April 4th, 2021.

“They are what I call the AAA of the PGA, so it’s all of the younger guns usually wanting to play, and get their PGA card,” said Emerald Coast Classic at Sandestin Tournament Director, Eddie Goodman.

It will be the first event of its kind in the area since the Champions Tour was held at Sandestin in 2007. The Korn Ferry Tour, formerly known as the Web.com Tour, will give tourists and locals a chance to see some of the top golfers in the world. The capacity limits will be set closer to the tournament’s start.

“You may not recognize all the names, but you certainly will in a few years, once these guys get their PGA Tour cards and make a bigger name for themselves,” Assistant tournament director Darren Nelson said.

The tournament will be held on The Raven Golf Club course and some of those who will compete in the tournament are familiar with the course because several NCAA tournaments have been held on the 18 holes.

“They’ve already had a little taste of what the challenge is like to play on the Raven Golf Course,” said Emerald Coast Classic committee member, Gary Bowman.

Sandestin Executive Director of Golf, Rick Hileman, said he is excited to have professionals back and to see what they can do on the course.

“It’s a shot makers course, rather friendly off the tee, but once you make that approach shot you need to be pinpoint because there is a lot of trouble around the greens,” Hileman said.

In the past, people across the Emerald Coast have been greatly supportive of tournaments held in Sandestin, and organizers are hoping for more of the same in 2021.

Emerald Coast Classic at Sandestin is looking for sponsors and volunteers along with offering a Pro-Am experience.

“If you want to come out and be a walking scorer, walk the fairways with the players, or drive shuttles, we have lots of different opportunities available,” Nelson said.

For more information on how you can volunteer with the event click here.