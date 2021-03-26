Emerald Coast Classic at Sandestin begins next week

DESTIN, Fla. (WMMB) – Professional golfers from all over the world will be coming to the Panhandle next week to compete in the Emerald Coast Classic at Sandestin.

The competition is a Korn Ferry Tour and is the first major event to be held in Sandestin since the Raven Golf Club hosted the PGA TOUR Champions Boeing Championship in 2006 and 2007.

Executive Director of Sandestin Golf, Rick Hileman says that while its been a long time since they have hosted a major event, they have been well prepared for years.

The nice thing about Sandestin and certainly the Raven golf course,” Hileman said. “This is a championship golf course year round, so while yes, we haven’t had a big name tournament like this in several years, the golf course has been ready for it for several year.”

Korn Ferry is a developmental tour for the PGA, and the Emerald Coast Classic Tournament Director, Eddie Goodman says, it has been the stage for countless future stars, including one from the Panhandle.

“Chase Seiffert played on this tour,” Goodman said. “As did Justin Thomas, and Bubba Watson and most of the players on the PGA TOUR today have spent their time on the Korn Ferry Tour.”

Many of the golfers participating in the tour will be young and looking to establish a name for themselves, but Rod Pampling, a three time PGA TOUR winner will be competing as well.

“The young guys who are playing here are amazing,” Pampling said. “They’re really good players so it will be interesting for me to see how good they are, it’s been awhile since I’ve been on the Korn Ferry. But I’m looking forward to the challenge to try and tackle these guys and come out victorious on the weekend.”

The Emerald Coast Classic will begin on Thursday and finish next Sunday, with the practice rounds starting on Monday.