SAN DESTIN, Fla. (WMBB) – The 20th annual Emerald Coast Blue Marlin Classic, one of the largest billfish tournaments in the world, is set for next week in San Destin.

With a $2 million and nearly 100 teams participating, this is set to be the biggest ECBMC yet.

The largest marlin will receive the tip prize but there are also awards for the largest Yellow Finn Tuna, Wahoo, and Mahi Mahi.

The first weigh in’s will be on Friday and the final weigh in’s on Saturday evening.

ECBMC Assistant Tournament Director Jonathan Boone said this year’s tournament will be their biggest one yet.

“Two decades building up to this event, we like to think here at San Destin that this is our presenting event,” Boone said. “It’s true because we bring just thousands and thousands of people to the resort, people come to the resort just for the tournament. last year, we were about 1.9 million dollar pot for the winnings and that’s around 87, 88 boats. This year we have a tournament record of probably about 95 boats so looking to pass the two million mark which is really amazing for our tournament, really looking forward to it.”

The shotgun start is set for 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 23, and all boats will depart from the Baytowne Marina and head into the Gulf of Mexico through the Destin East Pass.