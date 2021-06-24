Emerald Coast Blue Marlin Classic kicks off on Thursday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The 19th annual Emerald Coast Blue Marlin Classic at Sandestin kicked off on Thursday.

The 88 boats competing in the tournament made their way out of the Marina and into the Gulf on Thursday afternoon.

This is the second largest amount of boats they’ve ever had for the tournament.

The anglers are not just out there for big blues, but also tuna, dolphin and wahoo, as there are prizes for the biggest catches of those fish too.

The purse for this year’s tournament is $1.9 million to be divided amongst those top catches.

Weather always seems to be a factor for those deep sea trips out to the Gulf, but tournament director Jason Draughn said the conditions for the start were nearly perfect.

“The weather held out for us and its gonna be a beautiful start of the tournament, some good fishery, you know uh they were out there last week and they kind of had a little storm so I think that’s gonna stir the waters up so I think they are gonna come back and bring some good fish in,” Draughn said.

The boats who are competing this year have come from all over as well.

“We have about ten to fifteen local boats that come out of Destin, ya know a lot of them come from Orange Beach or Texas, we have a lot of Texas boats out here, um so its uh all over, all over the gulf coast,” Draughn said.

The weigh-ins begin tomorrow night and the final weigh-in will take place on Saturday with the winner being crowned then.