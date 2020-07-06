Elite Global Events holds all-star football games in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– Elite Global Events held its 10U and 12U Junior Liberty Bowl all-star games and combine at the Panama City Beach Sports Complex.

Events were held throughout the 4th of July holiday weekend.

The event brought in 90 athletes from 10 states. Event organizers said they worked closely with state and local government officials to make sure everyone was safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.

All players and staff members were given mask and social distancing was encouraged. There was also sanitizing stations at the park and all athletes were temperature checked each day.

“Youth sports has always been the backbone of all sports and if we look at the numbers and everything that’s going on it is serious but I think that people have to do research… and ultimately make the decision that is best for you and your family,” said Elite Global Events Executive Director of Elite football, basketball and cheer events, Ace Carney.

Former Miami Hurricane, University of Central Florida and Jacksonville Jaguars player, Storm Johnson directed the organization’s combine on Friday.