PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Eleven local athletes place in the top three in their respective weight class at the fourth annual George Mulligan Wrestling Tournament.

106 – 3rd: James Croom (Arnold)

113 – 1st: Derrick Williams (Bay)

120 – 1st: Jake Parker (Wewahitchka)

126 – 3rd: Hunter Brown (Liberty County)

132 – 2nd: Gibson Moore (South Walton)

138 – 3rd: Romero Black (Rutherford)

160 – 1st: Conner Roberts (Wewahitchka)

182 – 2nd: Bryson Schirmer (Rutherford)

182- 3rd: John Mengel (Mosley)

195 – 1st: David Mercardo (North Bay Haven)

285 – 2nd: Carlos Sanchez (South Walton)