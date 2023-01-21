PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Eleven local athletes place in the top three in their respective weight class at the fourth annual George Mulligan Wrestling Tournament.
106 – 3rd: James Croom (Arnold)
113 – 1st: Derrick Williams (Bay)
120 – 1st: Jake Parker (Wewahitchka)
126 – 3rd: Hunter Brown (Liberty County)
132 – 2nd: Gibson Moore (South Walton)
138 – 3rd: Romero Black (Rutherford)
160 – 1st: Conner Roberts (Wewahitchka)
182 – 2nd: Bryson Schirmer (Rutherford)
182- 3rd: John Mengel (Mosley)
195 – 1st: David Mercardo (North Bay Haven)
285 – 2nd: Carlos Sanchez (South Walton)