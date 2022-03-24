PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The large elementary schools in the area showed up at Tommy Oliver Stadium Thursday morning to compete in the Junior Olympics.

The schools participated in all kinds of events such as the tug of war, long jump, various lengths of sprints and relay races, and even softball throwing and pull up contests.

Bay District Schools Athletic Director Kirk Harrell said skipping school is just half the fun.

“They all have a great time, they get to compete at their schools for a slot to come, and just to get a day off is always good for an elementary student,” Harrell said. “It’s good to see them compete against each other, they always have good sportsmanship and we just always have a fun day with them.”

Cedar Grove was one of the many teams participating in the Junior Olympics, and Madison Vanhorn, a fourth-grader at the elementary school shared some thoughts on what she enjoyed the most.

“I get to learn more about running and I get to exercise,” Vanhorn said. “I want to be kind of a track star one day. I’ve done a 5k. I love running. I love relay races.”

“It’s really fun but it’s also nerve-wracking because your teams are going to be kind of disappointed if you lose,” Vanhorn said. “But I don’t really care about losing, I care about having fun and I’m just excited to be able to have a chance to get out here today.

The Junior Olympics for small schools was canceled Wednesday due to poor weather in the area and was rescheduled for Monday, April 18.