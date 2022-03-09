PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) – Port St. Joe High School held a signing day with eight athletes from three different sports signing their letters of intent on Wednesday.

Erica Ramsey signed to play softball for Chipola in November but signed again to join her teammates.

Madelyn Gortemoller had also already signed previously, she’ll be running track and field at the University of Mobile.

Six Port St. Joe football players signed:

Nick Jefferson to Carson Newman – Division II

Kobe Flowers to Florida Memorial – NAIA

Aiden Gainer to Florida Memorial – NAIA

Colin Amison to Weber – NAIA

Justice Peacock to Weber – NAIA

Dakota Quinn to Independence – JUCO

Port St. Joe athletic director and head football coach, Tanner Jones, said that he’s proud of his players’ athletic accomplishments, but even more so of their academic achievement.

“So, out of these guys, most of them are all 4.0 student-athletes, also high ACT, high SAT,” Jones said. “And at the end of it, with all of your NAIA schools, those aren’t necessarily athletic scholarships, but because of their academics and how high they are, not one of them is going to have to pay a dime to go to college, and that just shows academically that they took it seriously at a young age and it’s paid off for them.”