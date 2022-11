LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – Eight Mosley athletes signed letters of intent to play sports at the collegiate level on Wednesday afternoon.

Girls Soccer:

Tony Clark – Georgia Southwestern State (Division 2)

Volleyball:

Kya Colston – University of West Florida (Division 2)

Kumara Flanagan – University of West Florida (Division 2)

Alysia Fingall – Lehigh University (Division 1)

Baseball:

Jacob Payne – Gulf Coast State College (JUCO)

Hudson Rowan – Florida State University (Division 1)

Luke Elmore – Air Force Academy (Division 1)

Casey Morgan – Northwest Florida State (JUCO)