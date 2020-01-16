Eight local gymnasts make America’s Top 100 Scores List

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Eight local gymnasts are in the 2020 America’s Top 100 Scores List.

The gymnasts are part of the Edgewater Gymnastics Academy.

Addison Woodham, Camryn Hlebiczki, Hannah Kline, Amsley Hummel Lauren Timmins, Chloe Breedon, Mackenzie Glover and Kylie Johnston all had scores that made the cut.

Hlebiczki, Hummel and Johnston all had three of their scores in the Top 100 list.

The gymnasts are flying out to Knoxville on Thursday to compete in one of the biggest meets in the region, the Ozone Classic.

