SOUTH PORT, Fla. (WMBB) — The Edgewater Gymnastics Academy won its fifth consecutive state title.

Edgewater won seventeen gold medals this with all three teams placing. The level seven team and the xcel platnium came in first place. The level six team came in fourth place.

Four gymnasts were named all-around state champions, 12 athletes qualified for regionals, and four girls made team Florida and will represent the state at the regional competition.