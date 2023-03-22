SOUTHPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — The Edgewater Gymnastics Academy is preparing for the State meet, hoping to bring home the championship for the fifth straight year.

The gymnasts have notched the number one spot in the national rankings after their first meet of the season, having six athletes score perfect tens in their latest meet.

The first weekend, two gymnasts will be competing in Coral Springs in levels eight and ten. A larger group will be traveling to Wesley Chapel for the second weekend where levels six, seven, platinum, and diamond will compete.

“They are in this gym day in and day out,” Edgewater Head Coach Anna Rodriguez said. “Some of these girls are here five days a week. This is what they train for it. They’ve been looking forward to competing in such a huge arena. I mean, the state of Florida is so competitive and they’re ready.”

The gymnasts competing in the first weekend will make the eight-hour trip to Coral Springs Thursday, March 23.