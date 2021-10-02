Edgewater gymnasts defend hometown, win first place in local competition

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The Edgewater Gymnastics team took home first place on the first day of the 17th annual Fall Into Edgewater competition Saturday.

Camryn Hlebiczki, Mikala Holmes, Abbi Ellis and Gypsi Rapisadi made up the four-person team from Edgewater who took first place.

Camryn Hlebiczi took home some extra hardware as well, winning overall grand champion.

Gymnasts from Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, Tennessee and Florida participated, and the competition consisted of all USA gymnastics levels 1-10 and Xcel.

The second and final day of the Fall Into Edgewater competition will conclude Sunday afternoon.