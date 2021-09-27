Edgewater Gymnastics Xcel Bronze team finishes season No. 1 in nation

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Edgewater Gymnastics Xcel Bronze team not only won their third state championship in a row this year, but they also ended the season as the No. 1 team in the nation.

The team scored a team total of 118.35 points at a meet this year, which no team across the U.S. was able to beat.

The closest to it was a team from North Carolina, who scored 118.185 points.

Edgewater Gymnastics owner Pam Kitchen said the girls were ecstatic to hear the news.

“I told the kids that you know what you guys are still No. 1 in the country, this season is over no one has beaten your score. They were just so excited, elated just proud, they only train four hours a week, these are little kids who come to the gym very few hours and are No. 1,” Kitchen said.

The Xcel Bronze team is made up of 11 girls: Layla Adams, Hailey Baker, Makayla Banks, Adanna Carson, MJ Jackson, Lilah Jasperson, Ka’lyssa Kelso, Rory Pate, Makenzie Spencer, Anastasia Spinelli, and Carsen Walker.

The team didn’t just score one of the highest scores in the country one time either, they actually were able to do it three times over the year.

“It just means so much to me because these kids come from our rec program. They started here at Edgewater Gymnastics when they were three years old, and they took classes and then we put them on teams last year, and it was their very first time competing for most of them. And for them to come in and be the number one team in the country and train so few hours, is absolutely incredible,” Kitchen said.

Kitchen said she expects big things from those gymnasts in the future as well.