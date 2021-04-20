Edgewater Gymnastics team is three-peat state champions

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Edgewater Gymnastics went to the state championships over the weekend and didn’t come back to Panama City empty-handed.

12 gymnasts were crowned all-around state champions and they earned 52 Gold medals.

Three of the gymnasts that were crowned state champs were also chosen to compete with Team Florida at the regional competition, Mikala Holmes, Abigail Christoph, and Hannah Kline.

The Xcel Bronze team, which is currently the No. 1 team in the nation, have won the state championship three years in a row now, 2018, 2019 and 2021 as 2020’s competition was canceled.

The Xcel Silver team also won a state championship.

15 of the athletes who competed are heading to the regional competition which will take place on May 1 in Georgia.