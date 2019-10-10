Edgewater Gymnastics reopens gym one year after Hurricane Michael

SOUTH PORT, Fla. (WMBB) – Edgewater Gymnastics Academy was destroyed by Hurricane Michael.

One year later, the gym in Southport has reopened and on Wednesday the gymnasts saw it for the first time.

“Last year we were in here putting our mats up, getting ready for the storm and here we are a year later I just can’t believe this is happening, I’m so happy,” said Edgewater owner and coach, Pam Kitchen.

Without a home gym, the athletes have traveled to Marianna, Destin, and Dothan to continue the sport they love.

Most families drove 700 miles a week.

“It’s really just this family idea and it’s about brining everyone together not only as a team but as family,” said gymnast, Madison Ford.

The new gym has an elevated floor that’s larger than the last, and it filled with new equipment.

“I love it, it is so much cooler and it’s ginormous and it feels so amazing,” said gymnast, Alivia Bennett.

There is still work to do on offices, and even more new equipment will come.

The team will begin to practice at their home gym again this week.

“To see all of my teammates faces it’s like my hearts getting put back together,” said gymnast, Payton West.

The official grand opening for the gym will be on Thursday, the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Michael.