PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Over 300 gymnast from five different states competed in the 18th annual Panama City Beach Cup meet at the Edgewater Beach Resort this weekend.

The Edgewater Gymnastics Academy had two of their teams competing and both placed first.

Edgewater’s Mallory Comeens and Naomi Zizi scored perfect tens.

Five athletes from Edgewater placed in the top six for overall top scores, which included Addalynn Jones had the highest score of the meet with a 38.775.

The meet began yesterday and will conclude on Sunday, September 25.