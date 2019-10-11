Edgewater Gymnastics holds grand reopening on one-year anniversary of Hurricane Michael

SOUTHPORT, Fla. (WMBB) – Edgewater gymnastics opened it’s gym doors for the first time Thursday.

They wanted to have the grand opening on the one year anniversary of Hurricane Michael as the building was destroyed in the storm.

Not only did they have food, dancing, and tours of the new gym, but Flosports was there to present Edgewater Gymnastics owner and coach Pam Kitchen with a $25,000 check as a prize for winning the 2019 Hometown Hero award.

Kitchen said she’s using the money to help with the cost of rebuilding the gym.

“The hometown hero award is such a big plus. It’s such a big help because there is so much involved with opening the gym and paying off the bills and buying new equipment and getting new water, and sewer and plumbing and every single thing you would never dream of, electric,” Kitchen said. “Gosh, FloSports and QuickenLoans thank you so much.”

The gymnasts will be able to start practicing in the new facility on Oct. 14.