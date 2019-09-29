Edgewater Gymnastics holds first home meet since Hurricane Michael

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– Edgewater gymnastics held the 15th Annual Fall Into Edgewater meet on Saturday.

Teams from nine states came to Panama City Beach to compete at Edgewater Resort.

It was the first time Edgewater gymnasts have competed at home since Hurricane Michael.

“We are all together again and this is a really neat feeling for them and a great family atmosphere for all of our team,” said Edgewater coach and owner, Pam Kitchen.

This afternoon Edgewater Gymnastics took first place in session seven with their gold and silver gymnasts.

Earlier this year, Kitchen was named a finalist for the FloSports and Quicken Loans Hometown Heroes Award.

Kitchen is one of five finalists competing for the award, which is $25,000 for their mortgage.

Kitchen said if she did win, she is hoping to use that prize for the rebuilding of their gym which was damaged in Hurricane Michael.

To vote for Kitchen, check out https://www.flolive.tv/video/6562517-the-2019-hometown-hero-award. The voting will close on Sept. 30.