Edgewater Gymnastics gets ready to host annual meet with some changes due to pandemic

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Edgewater gymnasts and coaches will welcome hundreds of athletes to the Panhandle this weekend as part of the annual Edgewater Classic Meet.

The event will feature USA and NGA levels 1-10 of gymnastics competition with athletes from across the country traveling to compete in Panama City Beach.

“Despite everything that we’ve been through, and COVID, and hurricanes, and everything else. We’re still here, and alive, and hosting all these kids coming into our beautiful beach,” Edgewater Gymnastics owner and coach Pam Kitchen said.

The meet starts on Friday and will finish up on Monday.

“This will be my fifth year competing, and this is like my favorite meet,” Edgewater gymnast Anna Carlson said.

Kitchen said they expect 850 gymnasts to participate in the four days of sessions, with each gymnast allowed three spectators to follow social distancing. Gymnasts, copachs and judges will also be wearing masks during the competition for added safety.

The Edgewater gymnasts are heading into their “home” meet as an undefeated team and hope to continue their streak.

“This is only my third meet of the season, we normally have way more, so I’m really glad I get to compete in this meet. And this meet we have grand champions, so it’s like the winner of that whole level gets a banner, so that’s really what I’m trying to strive for for this meet,” Carlson said.

Edgewater Gymnastics will live stream the Saturday night showdown of Levels 9 and 10, who begin their stretching at 6:15 p.m.

The live stream will be available on the team’s Facebook page, which can be found here.