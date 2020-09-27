Edgewater Gymnastics continues to fight adversity, holds annual meet in home gym

SOUTHPORT, Fla. (WMBB)– The gymnasts and their coaches at Edgewater Gymnastics Academy continue to fight adversity.

This year the group showed they won’t let COVID-19 stop them from holding their annual meet. Instead of bringing several teams to Edgewater Beach Resort in Panama City Beach, the team held the 16th annual Edgewater Classic at their home gym.

Hosting the meet was big for the team that was out of its gym for a year after it was destroyed by Hurricane Michael in 2018. Edgewater Gymnastics Academy owner and coach Pam Kitchen said it is amazing to have a meet in the gym.

“It’s something I never would have dreamed would happen,” Kitchen said.

Gymnasts wore masks when they weren’t 6 feet apart. There were only a handful of gymnasts in the gym at a time and the gym was sanitized between sessions.

Parents were not allowed to be in the gym, so they sat and watched from lawn chairs in the parking lot.