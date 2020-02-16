Edgewater Gymnastics bids farewell to senior captain

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– Edgewater Gymnastics is hosting the largest gymnastics meet Bay County has ever seen. More than 1,000 gymnasts from 12 states are competing in the annual Edgewater Classic. The competition began on Friday and runs through Monday.

Friday night was very special for team captain, Payton West. It was the senior’s last home meet.

“It’s a lot of different emotions. It’s happiness because I get to compete with all of my teammates for the last time and it’s also a little nervous,” West said.

Edgewater Gymnastics owner and coach Pam Kitchen said the team will miss West a lot.

“She is such a good role model for these girls and she’s been with us since she was a little kid she went through the program so quickly,” Kitchen said.

West will complete the post season with her team to finish up her senior season.