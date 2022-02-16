PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Edgewater gymnast Madison Ford committed to Greenville University on Wednesday.

Ford has been doing gymnastics for 15 years and has spent the last eight of them with Edgewater Gymnastics.

Ford said she’s incredible excited to join the Panthers, especially since she will be making history as being a part of the first ever women’s gymnastics team at the school.

“I’m very excited to be a part of the first team at Greenville university, because I get ot start, create new records and everything and help underclassmen and go there and help them around and learn the ropes for them,” Ford said.

Ford said she can’t wait to compete at the next level but will miss her Edgewater Gymnastics family.