SOUTHPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — Edgewater Gymnastic Academy founder and coach, Pam Kitchen is celebrating 50 years of coaching gymnastics.

“Only one word that comes to mind when I think of Pam Kitchen and that’s legendary,” Edgewater Academy head coach Anna Rodriguez. “The pathway that she has paved for coaches all over the nation is unlike any other.”

Kitchen has coached all over the country, starting in Port Richey when she was sixteen years old.

“Someone would learn a skill and I would be jumping up and down,” Kitchen said. “It’s so funny, 50 years later, I’m exactly the same. Someone gets a new skill and it’s so exciting. I’m still jumping up and down and get so excited for them.”

Edgewater Gymnastics Academy is going on 18 years in Southport, with the goal of empowering the next generation.

“I want everyone to know that they all have something to give,” Kitchen said. “I feel like doing that every day has empowered me and has made me as strong as I could ever be to endure the things that even I’ve had to endure through my life.”

While the gym is coming off five consecutive state titles, the goal isn’t winning, it’s all about instilling confidence in the athletes.

“50 years of anything is incredible, but 50 years of the legendary Pam Kitchen, that is absolutely incredible because she’s not just a coach,” Rodriguez said. “She has paved the way for positive coaching across America.”

Just like she has done for the last half-century, Kitchen is making a fun and positive environment for kids to tackle the tough sport of gymnastics.

“It’s Inspirational because of how positive she is, and she’s really helpful getting you through when you are having trouble with certain skills,” Edgewater gymnast Lila Bassett said.

While fifty years sounds exhausting, Kitchen has the key to never wearing out.

“Find something you love to do, make it your job and you’ll never work a day in your life,” Kitchen said. “I feel like I’m still that 16-year-old girl going to the gym every day and doing what I love to do.”

While they say having fun is more important than winning at Edgewater, the academy has the chance of winning its sixth consecutive state championship this upcoming season.