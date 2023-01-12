SOUTHPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — The Edgewater Gymnastics Academy is ranked No. 1 in America after their second meet of the year.

The gymnast closed out 2022 by winning their fourth straight state championship, wondering how they could top it in the new year.

“Gosh, how do we top it,” Edgewater head coach Anna Rodriguez said. “How do we move forward from such a high and these kids come through every single time? I mean, starting the year off with 80 first places, we had first places vault, bathroom floor, and all around. Every single one of our teams took home a first-place trophy.”

The clean sweep took place in Memphis at the Blue and BBQ Invitational. Makenzie Spencer scored the first perfect ten of the season on her floor routine.

“Every little gymnast’s goal is to get a perfect 10 on something, I mean it might not happen for everybody, but the fact that last year we had 13 perfect 10’s is just mind-blowing and that we were able to start out this season with a perfect ten,” Rodriguez said.

The routine propelled her into the nation’s No. 1 Xcel gold spot.

“It’s super cool because I don’t think I’ve ever been number one in the country,” Spencer said. “It’s super cool seeing all the scores and what my friends did and what I did.”

Although it is just the beginning of the season, the end goal is to take home their fifth consecutive state title.

Edgewater is back in action, defending its top ranking at Florida State University this weekend.