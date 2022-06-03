TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) – Sneads High School alum Michaela Edenfield had a spectacular redshirt freshman season with the Florida State softball team.

She helped lead the Seminoles to a record-breaking regular season and a 54-7 overall record.

Edenfield sat out her first year as a redshirt behind then starting catcher Anna Shelnutt. She said the year of learning was incredible for her, but it started off pretty rough.

“I was the first girl to get COVID on the team, of course,” Edenfield said. “So, I was labeled that freshman for a while. And I had to like battle that out and I wasn’t able to like touch a softball and like throw around with them so it was like pretty difficult to make friends at certain points.”

This spring, Edenfield stepped into Florida State’s starting catcher role and quickly became one of the top power-hitters in the nation. She led the Noles with a .624 slugging percentage and16 home runs on the year.

Her jersey number 51 was originally intended as a tribute to her mother, who wore that number when she played, but Edenfield said it became a reference to her many home run shots being sent into outer space.

“‘Area 51,’ (Edenfield’s coach told her,) and I was like ‘huh?’ And then I thought about it and I was like, so I’ve been wearing this number for a whole entire year, my whole entire redshirt year, this was never a thing, never a thing until this past season,” Edenfield said. And he was like ‘Area 51, that’s where you hit your balls, Area 51.'”

It wasn’t till a nationally televised game with UCLA that Edenfield said she finally realized she had made it big in the world of college softball.

“Come on,” Edenfield said. “We were on ESPN, we were on prime time, and you’re telling me that I’m the little girl from Sneads, Florida, and I made it on ESPN, on prime time?”

With her newfound notoriety, Edenfield will soon be getting in on a special NIL deal. She is helping to start an organization called Girls Against Bullying, something that is very important to her since she was a victim of bullying while she was growing up.

“You just really don’t know who may need something, who may need access to therapy, people that don’t have a friend base and just stuff like that,” Edenfield said. “And it’s really overwhelming because I would have never thought I would have any of this, and now that I do, I just want to do something that I can be proud of.”

Edenfield will be a key piece to the Seminoles success in the upcoming seasons, but she is equally focused on how her influence affects younger girls back home in Sneads.

“Hopefully I can be that person that they look at and really say you know what, she is an example, and I want to do that and more,” Edenfield said. “I want to be fuel for the next girl, there’s always going to be the next girl, there’s always going to be someone that’s like I want that spot, and I want to be it and I want to do more.”

Edenfield will be holding a hitting camp in Panama City Beach at Arnold High School on June 28.