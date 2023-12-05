PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Over a dozen local high school volleyball teams will be represented in the inaugural Visit PCB Senior Match on the Emerald Coast at Gulf Coast State College on Saturday.

The Senior Match is an East vs. West all-star game with players from 15 total teams split between two rosters geographically.

The West team will have players from Chipley, Freeport, South Walton, Mosley, Arnold, Bozeman, Vernon, Walton, and Rutherford.

The East team will be made up of players from Liberty County, Blountstown, Sneads, North Bay Haven, Bay, and Jefferson County.

The West will be coached by South Walton head coach and the FACA Class 4A Coach of the Year, Meaghan Allen, with Chipley’s Wayne Risinger as the assistant.

The East will be coached by Blountstown head coach and FACA Class 1A Coach of the Year, Leigh Ann Summers, with Sneads’ Lacee Peacock as the assistant.

Coach Allen said the inaugural event is a great way to send off the talented senior class.

“It’s just kind of like a way to acknowledge their hard work and reward them,” Coach Allen said. “I wish that every senior in the area could be a part of it, but to honor some of the girls who have had kind of some outstanding performances and things throughout their career and give them an opportunity to play, I think that was kind of the motivation.”

Many of the seniors selected to play have been competing against their all-star teammates for the past four years. Coach Allen said it will be fun to see the former enemies on the court team up.

“Sometimes you do ponder those things, like, what if we took the best of these two teams and the best of these three teams, and then we played a match, and it’s kind of cool that we’re actually going to get to see that happen,” Allen said. “Because there’s so many talented athletes in this area. And to be able to see them all on one court, two sides of the net playing against each other. I just think it’s a really cool concept.”

Below is a list of the full East and West rosters:

West:

Nevaeh Bellamy (Chipley), Kylie Harrison (Freeport), Hannah Mary Herrick (South Walton), Jordan Iferd (Mosley), Ryleigh Kunde (Chipley), Marley Middlebrooks (Mosley), Lily Mensiteri (Arnold), Aubrey Morrell (Bozeman), Sterling Painter (Mosley), Jessica Pierce (South Walton), Padyn Popp (Chipley), Amor Roche (Vernon), Marianne Shack (Walton), Molley Sewell (South Walton), Sophia Tuzan (Rutherford), Isabella White (Bozeman).

East:

Aubrie Arnold (Liberty County), Gabby Bellamy (Sneads), Zadie Blair (Blountstown), Alyssa Carey (Blountstown), Ellie Colwell (Bay), Rhyanna Creamer (Jefferson County), Savannah Creamer (Liberty County), Morgan Dykes (Sneads), Aubrie Hinson (Blountstown), Abigail Matthews (Blountstown), Ella Grace Paramore (Blountstown), Caleigh Peddie (Liberty County), Ella Sprouse (Sneads), Rylee Warren (North Bay Haven), Allison Wit (North Bay Haven), Lauren Wit (North Bay Haven).

The Visit PCB Senior Match on the Emerald Coast at Gulf Coast State College on Saturday, December 9, at 3:00 p.m. CST.