BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — Blountstown High School was named the 2022-2023 Class 1A overall academic team champion by the FHSAA.

“It speaks to the caliber of kids we have,” Blountstown Volleyball Coach Leigh Ann Summers said. “They take care of business in the classroom and then they take care of business on the fields and courts.”

The volleyball and football teams both took first place.

“That trophy to me and having a top GPA is just as important as a district championship,” Summers said.

The football team also made the furthest run in the area in the fall to the final four.

“Those who are your top academic kids,” Blountstown Football Coach Greg Jordan said. “If they are also your best, some of your best athletes, and your hardest workers, that’s a good combination.”

Two teams placed second, two placed third, and two teams in larger classifications placed in the top ten.

“That’s what we do,” Blountstown senior Eli Dehn said. “We get in there, we do the best in the classroom and then go out there and be the best we can on the field.”

The goal for teachers and coaches at Blountstown High School is to see their kids succeed in high school, but also at the next level.

“We are also pushing them to be successful in life,” Summers said. “And some of the best lessons learned are in the classroom. And so it’s a big deal for them to be able to do that.”

June is a busy month at Blountstown High School, with all sports conditioning for the summer.