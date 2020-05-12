Drive thru cookout held for Bay High football team

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– Bay High football players stopped by the school on Monday night to recieve a free meal from their head coach, Keith Bland.

Bland said his team is still dealing with housing issues, so they are spread out around the county. He thought hosting a drive thru cookout would be the best way to check on his players.

The team still keeps in touch, but Bland said it was nice to see the players in person.

“They’re missing us as a coach, which is good to hear at times you know you wonder about that… but we’re missing them to,” Bland said.

Bland’s team is young and he said some of them have grown since he last saw them.

“You go man they’ve really they’ve grown up they’ve gotten taller they’ve gotten more you know developed, it’s good to see them,” Bland said.

The team has been doing workouts at home that do not require equipment to help them stay in shape.