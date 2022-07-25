PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Just under 10 months since opening its doors, the Downtown Boxing Club in Panama City competed in its first road tournament this past weekend.

The club sent four fighters, youth and adult, to compete in the “Victory is My Destiny” amateur boxing competition in Tallahassee.

Three of the club’s boxers fought, and two of the three were victorious in their match.

Downtown Boxing Club co-owner and head trainer, Felix Malespin, said they were delighted with their first outing and he expects the number of tournaments they participate in to keep growing.

“I’m sure that we’re going to keep progressing to make a name out there for our team, so that we are well known within the association of USA Boxing,” Malespin said. “And that’s just going to make the town rally behind it and we’re going to get more support. That was the mission right from the beginning, we’re going to make this a boxing town, so that’s what we’re aiming for.”

Downtown Boxing Club can compete in the southern and southeast association with USA Boxing, allowing them to participate in tournaments all across the region.