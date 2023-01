MARINNA, Fla. (WMBB) – The Chipola women’s basketball team upset No. 1 Gulf Coast 83-76, while the No. 1 Chipola men survived the Commodores 70-61 to sweep the Saturday conference doubleheader.

The Chipola women improved to 7-9 and the Chipola men improved to 21-0.

The Gulf Coast women fell to 16-1 and the Gulf Coast men fell to 12-7.