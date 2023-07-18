MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Chipola College welcomed dozens of young athletes for the inaugural Donnie Tyndall Basketball Camp this week.

“When you and you’ve been in my position, you’re the head coach of a program, the CEO of an organization if you will,” Tyndall said. “Everything you do, you want it to be first class.”

Around 40 local athletes took advantage of the opportunity to learn from high-level coaches and future basketball stars.

“For young kids to be able to get to know a Dontae Walker or Jerald Colonel, guys that are going to be on TV in a year or so from now,” Tyndall said. “That’s pretty cool.”

The young athletes learned various skills and fundamentals, but most importantly had fun.

“I’ve been having really good fun,” camper Jaxon Lewis said.

Tyndall has hosted camps everywhere he’s coached. He said it’s important to give back and get to know the community.

“If you have a chance to impact a young man or a young lady’s life and just give them one nugget before they leave at the end of the week, that will help them become a better player or a better person,” Tyndall said. “That’s what it’s all about.”

The camp started Monday, July 17, and will wrap up on Wednesday, July 19.