WAUSAU, Fla. (WMBB) — Donkey Ball made its return to the Panhandle at the annual Possum Festival in Wausau Saturday evening.

Donkey Ball is just like baseball and softball, except the sport is played on the back of a donkey.

After the batter hits the ball, they have to hop on the donkey and hopefully make it to first base if the donkey cooperates. The player has to make it to the base before getting tagged out, just like baseball and softball. If the player falls off the donkey, they are out.

The defense is also on donkeys and they have to remain on to throw the ball into play. If the player is not on a donkey, they have to crawl on all fours to legally tag a player out.

This years teams were the Hometown Heros, a squad of first responders from Washington and Bay County and JJ Da Possum, a squad of locals from the community.

“That’s what it’s all about, just to have fun,” Donkey Ball announcer Curtis Carter said. “And they do a good job. They’re well trained.”

The Donkey Ball game wrapped up the 54th edition of the Wausau Possum Festival.