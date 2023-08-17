LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – The Mosley volleyball team might be smaller in stature this fall, but they return one of the most skilled and experienced defenses in the state.

The Dolphins are coming off a 21-6 season where the goal was to repeat as state champions, but that mission fell short in the Class 6A Region Semifinals in a five-set heartbreaker to Gulf Breeze.

Mosley graduated three starters who all moved on to the collegiate level, including two middle blockers and the 2021 Florida Player of the Year.

This fall, they will have some youth stepping up, with one freshman even expected to step into the starting rotation.

However, it’s an overall veteran roster with four players returning who delivered significant minutes on the 2021 State Championship team.

The Dolphins return their starting outside-hitter, Marley Middlebrooks, their starting setter Jordan Iferd, and starting libero Martiza Eddington.

Eddington said the team still has a sour taste in their mouth from being put out by Gulf Breeze, which was by Mosley’s standards, an early playoff exit.

“This year is kind of learning about being a finishing team,” Eddington said. “I feel like when we lost at Gulf Breeze, we couldn’t finish that fifth set. We had that opportunity and we just gave it away. So, you know, whether it be working in the weight room, we are going to be that fifth set team, and we are going to be that third set that team pushes through and finishes the game.”

Mosley returns six seniors this season that have won 44 games in the past two seasons. They felt like they should have gone back-to-back last season, but missed that opportunity.

Eddington said that this team feels like they are capable to be right back in the mix for a region championship.

“I feel like with this new senior class coming in, it’s the same way,” Eddington said. “We have those standards that are set, and Coach Mask does a good job of keeping us accountable and holding those goals. We want to go back to State, and we wanted to repeat. You know, just because last year was not as planned we can still accomplish that.”

The Dolphins begin their road to redemption when they start the regular season on the road against Sneads on Monday, August 21, at 6:00 p.m. CST.