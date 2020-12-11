Dolphins continue to build team chemistry while adding to their win column

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB)– The Mosley boys basketball team opened the year by losing two games at a tournament in central Florida.

However, the Dolphins said they were just getting to know each other at the tournament with the football players not joining them at practice until later November.

“Starting the season on the road down there in Wildwood with those guys not having any practices under their belt, we’re still trying to find out who we are and what our identity is,” Mosley head boys basketball coach Michael Memmen said.

Once the Dolphins returned home, they beat South Walton, a win that built their confidence.

“Once we won that first game, then we won that second game, we realized we could be winners,” Mosley boys basketball player Chase McCarter said.

Mosley then beat Bay by one point and Arnold by three in their following two games.

“It’s exciting, it’s scary in the moment too because you don’t know what’s gonna happen until the buzzer goes off,” Mosley boys basketball player Jake Piorkowski said.

“As long as we keep moving forward in the right direction, I think we’ll be able to be where we need to be, come February, ” Memmen said.

Memmen said his team has a goal to become the first Mosley boys team to go to the state playoffs three years in a row and become the first team to win a playoff game for the program in several years.

“I believe the last time Mosley won a playoff game was 2007 or ’08, but Mosley has never been to the playoffs three years in a row, and that’s something they want to accomplish,” Memmen said.

Next up for the 3-2 Dolphins is a game at Marianna on Monday night.

“Just keep watching us we’re gonna get better from here we’re excited to play Marianna Monday it’s gonna be a good game,” Piorkowski said.