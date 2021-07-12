DeFuniak Springs team competes in 2021 PDGA Junior Disc Golf World Championships

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) – The DeFuniak Springs disc golf team, called Team Funk, is made up of two young disc golfers.

Kaleb Skinner and Nolan Law both competed in the 2021 PDGA Junior Disc Golf World Championships in Kansas last week.

Skinner battled the top junior disc golfers in the world on the lead card and ended up with an impressive fifth place finish.

Law, enough though he placed 57th, he started the week off by hitting an ace on the course in a practice round.

These two have an even deeper connection that just their love of the sport, but they are also cousins too.

“Getting to play with him during the week was pretty fun, we got to see all the things we need to get better at, and we got to experience a lot more than we have in the past with the round that we played,” Skinner said.

“I need to work on some things, and get better at a couple different things and I have learned that I can reach a couple different goals for the distance shots,” Law said.

They both hope that the sport will grow in the Panhandle and in other areas too.

“Go throw discs, search up YouTube and watch the YouTube content on disc golf, and get into disc golf cause it will probably change your lift like it did mine,” Skinner said.

“I hope that more as the sport grows, more kids will be likely to enjoy it and have more fun competing in the sport,” Law said.

Both of them said it was a great experience and can’t wait for their next event.