COTTONDALE, Fla. (WMBB) — Cottondale senior, Kate Ball signed to play volleyball at Coastal Alabama East on Friday afternoon.

As a senior, she led the hornets to an incredible 23-4 overall record and a playoff win.

Bell led the team this past fall with 83 kills, 188 digs and 58 service aces.

While just five and a half feet tall, the hornets strategically placed Ball on the front line for her athletic ability.

“I never really thought that I would get to this point because I’m not the ideal college volleyball player,” Ball said. “But when you think about college volleyball athletes, you think of like 5’10 girls, 6’0 girls, and I’m 5’5 on a good day. It’s just the program at Cottondale high school really transformed the athlete that I am today.”

Ball said she is going to miss her friends and family but is excited about the next chapter.