COTTONDALE, Fla. (WMBB) – Six local high school football teams competed in the annual officials scrimmage at Cottondale on Friday evening.

The officials scrimmage is held each year to give local referees an opportunity to practice calling games ahead of the regular season.

Teams played two 10-minute quarters with no kickoffs, the ball placed at the 35-yard-line.

Scores:

Bozeman – 18

Holmes County – 14

Liberty County – 8

Sneads – 6

Cottondale – 24

Graceville – 6