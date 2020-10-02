Cottondale football to play in first game since team quarantine

COTTONDALE, Fla. (WMBB)– The Cottondale football team played just one game before having to put a halt on the season.

Ahead of their week two game, 12 players tested positive for COVID-19. They had to cancel their following two games with Bozeman and Liberty County. The team was able to get back to practice last week and coach Chris Obert said the hardest part about it all was not being able to condition.

“Hopefully we are fresh mentally, need to be fresh physically. Just gotta hope that we can kinda get back into our conditioning, we were in pretty good shape before the shutdown,” Obert said.

Cottondale will play Northside Methodist on Friday night at 7.