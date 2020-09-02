Cottondale football players ready to step up this year

COTTONDALE, Fla. (WMBB) – The Cottondale football team is looking to improve on their 2-8 record of last year, but to do that the younger players on the team have to step up.

Hornets head coach Chris Obert is confident explosive players like running back Damian St. Fleur and former quarterback Caleb Nix, who is playing receiver this year, can make an impact if those around them can get them opportunities.

“It comes down to the line they’re gonna have to develop and come around pretty quick and they’re gonna have to open some holes for ’em,” Obert said.

Team leaders said they want to make an impact on the younger players that will show both on and off the field.

“Getting them together closer as a family they get better as a group of kids so whenever we do get out of high school and whenever I do leave them the younger one they’ll be a better team and kids growing up,” St. Fleur said.

The Hornets start off with a challenge for the first game of the year as they host the Wewahitchka Gators.

“Coach Johns is a Hall of Famer, he’s one of the best to ever do it. Going against him in your opening game with not a lot of experience is probably not the perfect scenario, but I do think our kids will play hard I think they’ll bring good effort and good energy, that’s why they play the game and we’ll see what happens,” Obert said.

The team is looking foward to playing in front of their tight knit hometown for that matchup and more as they gain more experience throughout the year.

“Like family it’s like coming out here every night and everyone in the stands is my family getting to see me play,” Cottondale football player Christian Jordan said.

The game starts at 7 p.m. in Cottondale on Friday.

“We’re just trying to focus on us and get better everyday and hopefully every week and try to build on it as we go,” Obert said.