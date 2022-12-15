COTTONDALE, Fla. (WMBB) – Eight boys high school basketball teams from the Panhandle and south Alabama are competing in the Cottondale Christmas Classic this week.

Cottondale Head Basketball Coach Chris Obert said he expects the tournament to be a fun one to attend.

“I hope that a lot of people come out and make it a good atmosphere,” Obert said. “Most tournaments are in bigger venues, this is a smaller one, but it’s fun because the crowd is closer, it could get a little louder when the games are good games and intense. So I’m hoping that the atmosphere is good. I hope the community comes out and supports not only us but the whole entire tournament.”

The tournament began Thursday evening and will conclude on Saturday night.

Thursday, December 15:

Malone vs. Rehobeth 5:00 p.m.

Cottondale vs. Franklin County 6:30 p.m.

Holmes County vs. Wiregrass 8:00 p.m.

Friday, December 16:

Arnold vs. Holmes County 5:00 p.m.

Franklin County vs. Malone 6:30 p.m.

Wiregrass vs. Graceville 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, December 17:

Graceville vs. Rehobeth 5:00 p.m.

Cottondale vs. Arnold 6:30 p.m.