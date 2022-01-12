Cottondale baseball players sign to Union College, make program history

COTTONDALE, Fla. (WMBB) – Two Cottondale baseball players signed to the collegiate level on Wednesday, marking the first time more than one player has signed from a single class.

Seniors Jude Haser and Korbin Odom both signed to play at Union College, an NAIA program in Kentucky, and Haser said it will be special playing alongside his teammate after high school.

“It’s always great to achieve a childhood dream,” Haser said. “I’ve been dreaming of playing college baseball since I was in middle school and now I get to do it with one of my best friends, it couldn’t be better.”

The second base, shortstop duo began playing together last season with Odom transferred from Marianna, and since the two have become great friends.

“You know with Jude, I came here and he took me in immediately,” Odom said. “He knew me before I came here, and just being around him at college, being there on our first day together, it’s going to help us both out a lot.”

Cottondale baseball has increased its win total consistently in the past few seasons and head coach Skylar Davis said the Haser and Odom’s signing is big for the future of the program.

“Today is just another brick put down, we’re building it brick by brick,” Davis said. “Last year I feel like we had a decent year, this year I feel like we can improve. Like you said, we have Cam here, Korbin’s brother committed to Florida State, got another three years with him.”

Haser and Odom have one final season with the Hornets to attempt a postseason run, but Haser said he hopes their signing sparked a fire with the team’s underclassmen to follow their lead.

“It means a lot to get to represent this town,” Haser said. “It’s a great town and I feel like many people overlook Cottondale but I’m going to go and represent to show that this town has great athletes and we can make it out.”