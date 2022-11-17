COTTONDALE, Fla. (WMBB) — The Cottondale football team is headed to the second round of the playoffs, continuing their best season in almost a decade.

Over the last three seasons, the Hornets have won five games. This year, they are 8-3.

“Just had a rough couple of years and it just feels good to finally get some wins under our belt and get some respect,” sophomore quarterback Cameron Odom said.

In recent years, Cottondale has been a team with quite a bit of youth. This year, they are still young but are full of experience.

“We are young, but we do have some experience because we took some lumps last year when they were even younger, I guess you would say,” head coach Chris Obert said. “But they’ve come a long way and I just hope they continue to work and growth. “

The offense has been huge for Cottondale’s success, scoring 172 points in the last three games.

“We’ve been scoring a little bit lately, but just kind of everything,” Obert said. “Everything’s been coming together, and that’s kind of what happens throughout the season. I mean, you kind of start in a certain spot, and then you kind of build, build and build.”

The five-seed Hornets visit one-seed Sneads Friday night at 7 p.m.