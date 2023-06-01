CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) — Head baseball coach, Andy Compton has been coaching at Chipley High School since 1988 and finally won the baseball program’s first state title in 2023.

“I mean it’s been a goal of mine to win here,” Compton said.

Compton has been a part of the success since he was a player at Chipley, winning the baseball program’s first district title.

“I played here,” Compton said. “This is the only school I’ve ever worked at. My family is here. My wife grew up here, we graduated from here.”

A key focus for the players was to win a state title for their head coach.

“They mean a lot to me and they know it and I’m on them all the time,” Compton said. “So, it’s just special for them to say that.”

Compton said that his time at Chipley is winding down and now that he has a ring, his focus is preparing his athletes for the next level.

“My goal is for us for every year we play is to go back down there and play,” Compton said. “But to make sure they’re ready to go on to the next level.”

Compton is celebrating what the team did this year, but when next season rolls around it’s a clean slate.

“We don’t want to look back on this,” Compton said. “It’s going forward.”

Compton and the baseball team will hold a ring ceremony in the fall at one of the Chipley football games.