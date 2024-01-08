PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – While one of the more competitive basketball rivalries in the Panhandle each year, Rutherford vs. Marianna also happens to be a family affair.

Over the past decade, the Rutherford and Marianna boys basketball teams have held better than a 70 percent winning percentage, an elite mark very few programs can claim state-wide.

While not in the same district anymore, Marianna Head Coach Rico Williams, and Rutherford Head Coach Rhodnie Ross, make sure to schedule a home-and-home each winter.

“No matter what his record is, no matter what my record is, it’s always a great game,” Coach Williams said. “I know he’s going to give me everything he’s got and he knows that I’m going to give him everything I got.”

A few weeks ago on December 19, Rutherford beat Marianna on the Rams home court in Springfield, earning their first win over the Bulldogs since 2019.

“They’ve kind of had our number the past few years, but typically the games are close and it’s a game that I look forward to,” Coach Ross said. I’m not only a coach, I’m a fan of the game, and I like being in those kind of (close) games.”

In addition to almost always delivering an instant classic, the Rutherford-Marianna rivalry also has some family ties.

“Not a lot of people know Coach Williams and I are related we share a great-grandfather,” Coach Ross said.

But while the second cousins might have to share niceties at family gatherings, it’s strictly business on the court.

“You throw all that cousin stuff out, you know, we want to beat each other when the ref tosses that ball,” Coach Ross said.

Since falling to the Rams, Marianna (14-2) has only lost one other game to Class 6A Orange Park out of Jacksonville.

This week, the Bulldogs will have a chance for revenge on their home court.

“All I’ve got to say is we take pride in the Dog House,” Coach Williams said. “So this is going to be something that the kids look forward to and I look forward. So the (next time) we see each other, the least we can say is we split, (Coach Ross) can’t get me two games in a row.”

Marianna will host Rutherford on Friday, January 12. Tip-off from the Dog House is set for 7:00 p.m. CST.