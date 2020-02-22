Commodores set to host Tallahassee for sophomore day

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– The Gulf Coast men’s basketball team is set to host the Panhandle Conference champions in Tallahassee Community College on Saturday. If the Commodores win, they wil secure a spot in the region tournament.

Ever since head coach Phill Gaffney suffered a heart attack earlier this season, the team said its playing for their coach.

“I think if we have a chance to get to nationals that he could be back for that,” Gulf Coast assistant men’s basketball coach Scott Jackson said.

The game will be held on Sophomore day, Jackson said it will be a big day for the group of graduates.

“Just so proud of them there’s not a team that has been through as much as them so just very happy for them,” Jackson said.

If the Commodores fall to Tallahassee they still have a chance to make the post season. The team would then play in a play in game against Pensacola to earn a spot in the playoffs.